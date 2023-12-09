Fresno State vs. Pacific: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
The Pacific Tigers (4-6) travel to face the Fresno State Bulldogs (4-4) after losing three road games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Fresno State vs. Pacific matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Fresno State vs. Pacific Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Fresno State vs. Pacific Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Fresno State Moneyline
|Pacific Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Fresno State (-14.5)
|140.5
|-800
|+500
|FanDuel
|Fresno State (-14.5)
|140.5
|-1800
|+880
Fresno State vs. Pacific Betting Trends
- Fresno State has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.
- In the Bulldogs' six games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
- Pacific has a record of just 1-9-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, just two of the Tigers games have gone over the point total.
Fresno State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- Bookmakers rate Fresno State much higher (95th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (212th).
- The implied probability of Fresno State winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.
