The Pacific Tigers (4-6) travel to face the Fresno State Bulldogs (4-4) after losing three road games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Fresno State vs. Pacific Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California
  • How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Fresno State vs. Pacific Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Fresno State Moneyline Pacific Moneyline
BetMGM Fresno State (-14.5) 140.5 -800 +500 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Fresno State (-14.5) 140.5 -1800 +880 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Fresno State vs. Pacific Betting Trends

  • Fresno State has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • In the Bulldogs' six games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
  • Pacific has a record of just 1-9-0 against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, just two of the Tigers games have gone over the point total.

Fresno State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +100000
  • Bookmakers rate Fresno State much higher (95th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (212th).
  • The implied probability of Fresno State winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.

