The Pacific Tigers (4-6) travel to face the Fresno State Bulldogs (4-4) after losing three road games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Fresno State vs. Pacific Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California

Save Mart Center in Fresno, California How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Fresno State vs. Pacific Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Fresno State Moneyline Pacific Moneyline BetMGM Fresno State (-14.5) 140.5 -800 +500 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Fresno State (-14.5) 140.5 -1800 +880 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Fresno State vs. Pacific Betting Trends

Fresno State has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

In the Bulldogs' six games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Pacific has a record of just 1-9-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, just two of the Tigers games have gone over the point total.

Fresno State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Bookmakers rate Fresno State much higher (95th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (212th).

The implied probability of Fresno State winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.

