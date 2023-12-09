The Fresno State Bulldogs (3-2) will meet the Pacific Tigers (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available via MW Network.

Fresno State vs. Pacific Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

Fresno State Players to Watch

Isaiah Hill: 14.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Xavier Dusell: 11.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Eduardo Andre: 9.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

9.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK Leo Colimerio: 5.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Enoch Boakye: 7.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Pacific Players to Watch

Fresno State vs. Pacific Stat Comparison

Fresno State Rank Fresno State AVG Pacific AVG Pacific Rank 177th 75.6 Points Scored 67.3 301st 294th 76.8 Points Allowed 75.2 272nd 265th 31.2 Rebounds 28.8 325th 267th 8.0 Off. Rebounds 5.3 354th 182nd 7.4 3pt Made 6.8 224th 194th 13.2 Assists 17.0 46th 346th 15.4 Turnovers 14.0 303rd

