Fresno State vs. Pacific December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Fresno State Bulldogs (3-2) will meet the Pacific Tigers (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available via MW Network.
Fresno State vs. Pacific Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
Fresno State Players to Watch
- Isaiah Hill: 14.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Xavier Dusell: 11.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Eduardo Andre: 9.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Leo Colimerio: 5.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Enoch Boakye: 7.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
Pacific Players to Watch
Fresno State vs. Pacific Stat Comparison
|Fresno State Rank
|Fresno State AVG
|Pacific AVG
|Pacific Rank
|177th
|75.6
|Points Scored
|67.3
|301st
|294th
|76.8
|Points Allowed
|75.2
|272nd
|265th
|31.2
|Rebounds
|28.8
|325th
|267th
|8.0
|Off. Rebounds
|5.3
|354th
|182nd
|7.4
|3pt Made
|6.8
|224th
|194th
|13.2
|Assists
|17.0
|46th
|346th
|15.4
|Turnovers
|14.0
|303rd
