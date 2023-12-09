The Pacific Tigers (4-6) are heavy underdogs (+14.5) as they attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Fresno State Bulldogs (4-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Save Mart Center. The game airs on MW Network. The matchup's over/under is set at 139.5.

Fresno State vs. Pacific Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Fresno, California

Fresno, California Venue: Save Mart Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Fresno State -14.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Fresno State vs Pacific Betting Records & Stats

The Bulldogs are 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Fresno State has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1400.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 93.3% chance of a victory for the Bulldogs.

Pacific has covered the spread only once in 10 opportunities this season.

The Tigers have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +800.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Pacific has an 11.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Fresno State vs. Pacific Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Fresno State 5 83.3% 72.3 137.5 75.6 151.3 139 Pacific 5 50% 65.2 137.5 75.7 151.3 145.9

Additional Fresno State vs Pacific Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs score 72.3 points per game, just 3.4 fewer points than the 75.7 the Tigers allow.

When Fresno State puts up more than 75.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Tigers put up an average of 65.2 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 75.6 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 75.6 points, Pacific is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

Fresno State vs. Pacific Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Fresno State 2-4-0 1-0 5-1-0 Pacific 1-9-0 0-0 2-8-0

Fresno State vs. Pacific Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Fresno State Pacific 7-7 Home Record 7-10 4-9 Away Record 7-7 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 4-8-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 63.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.2 65.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.9 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

