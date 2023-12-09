When the Philadelphia Flyers face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, will Garnet Hathaway score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Garnet Hathaway score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Hathaway stats and insights

  • Hathaway has scored in two of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Avalanche.
  • Hathaway has zero points on the power play.
  • He has an 8.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have conceded 76 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Hathaway recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:31 Away W 4-1
12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 8:28 Home W 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:28 Away W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 3:52 Home L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:58 Home L 4-1
11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:56 Away W 1-0 SO
11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 8:16 Home L 3-1
11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:18 Away L 3-2
11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:10 Home W 5-2
11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:36 Home W 4-3 OT

Flyers vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

