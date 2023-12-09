Saturday's contest between the George Washington Revolutionaries (7-2) and Coppin State Eagles (1-9) at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center has a projected final score of 82-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored George Washington, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the matchup.

George Washington vs. Coppin State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

George Washington vs. Coppin State Score Prediction

Prediction: George Washington 82, Coppin State 60

Spread & Total Prediction for George Washington vs. Coppin State

Computer Predicted Spread: George Washington (-21.8)

George Washington (-21.8) Computer Predicted Total: 142.7

George Washington has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Coppin State is 5-5-0. A total of five out of the Revolutionaries' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Eagles' games have gone over.

George Washington Performance Insights

The Revolutionaries average 82.1 points per game (52nd in college basketball) while allowing 75.6 per outing (281st in college basketball). They have a +59 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.

George Washington pulls down 36.7 rebounds per game (48th in college basketball) while allowing 33.4 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.3 boards per game.

George Washington knocks down 9.0 three-pointers per game (61st in college basketball) at a 37.3% rate (55th in college basketball), compared to the 9.4 its opponents make while shooting 30.1% from deep.

The Revolutionaries average 95.8 points per 100 possessions (163rd in college basketball), while allowing 88.1 points per 100 possessions (148th in college basketball).

George Washington has committed 13.7 turnovers per game (301st in college basketball action), 2.6 more than the 11.1 it forces on average (267th in college basketball).

Coppin State Performance Insights

The Eagles' -156 scoring differential (being outscored by 15.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 56.1 points per game (360th in college basketball) while allowing 71.7 per contest (203rd in college basketball).

Coppin State falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 11.5 boards. It pulls down 24.3 rebounds per game (361st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.8.

Coppin State connects on 4.5 three-pointers per game (349th in college basketball) at a 25.7% rate (352nd in college basketball), compared to the 8.2 per outing its opponents make, shooting 35.2% from deep.

Coppin State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Eagles commit 14.2 per game (329th in college basketball) and force 14.3 (65th in college basketball).

