The Coppin State Eagles (1-9) will visit the George Washington Revolutionaries (7-2) after losing seven road games in a row. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

George Washington vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.

Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C. TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

George Washington Stats Insights

The Revolutionaries are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Eagles allow to opponents.

George Washington has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.

The Eagles are the 362nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Revolutionaries sit at 52nd.

The Revolutionaries put up 82.1 points per game, 10.4 more points than the 71.7 the Eagles give up.

George Washington is 6-1 when scoring more than 71.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Coppin State Stats Insights

This season, Coppin State has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 39.3% from the field.

The Eagles are the 362nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Revolutionaries sit at 346th.

The Eagles' 56.1 points per game are 19.5 fewer points than the 75.6 the Revolutionaries allow to opponents.

Coppin State is 1-8 when allowing fewer than 82.1 points.

George Washington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

George Washington posted 77.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 0.9 more points than it averaged in road games (76.7).

When playing at home, the Revolutionaries ceded 5.8 fewer points per game (74.0) than away from home (79.8).

At home, George Washington made 0.6 more treys per game (7.7) than in road games (7.1). It sported the same three-point percentage at home compared to away games (33.8%).

Coppin State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Coppin State averaged 1.2 more points per game at home (73.3) than on the road (72.1).

At home, the Eagles gave up 79.1 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (85.6).

Beyond the arc, Coppin State knocked down more trifectas away (8.5 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (34.4%) than at home (32.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

George Washington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/26/2023 Delaware W 81-71 Baha Mar Convention Center 12/1/2023 @ South Carolina L 89-67 Colonial Life Arena 12/5/2023 Navy W 79-77 Charles E. Smith Athletic Center 12/9/2023 Coppin State - Charles E. Smith Athletic Center 12/12/2023 Bowie State - Charles E. Smith Athletic Center 12/21/2023 Alcorn State - Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

Coppin State Upcoming Schedule