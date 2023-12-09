How to Watch George Washington vs. Coppin State on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Coppin State Eagles (1-9) will visit the George Washington Revolutionaries (7-2) after losing seven road games in a row. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
George Washington vs. Coppin State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
- Wisconsin vs Arizona (TBA ET | January 1)
- Purdue vs Alabama (TBA ET | January 1)
- TCU vs Clemson (TBA ET | January 1)
- Missouri vs Kansas (TBA ET | January 1)
George Washington Stats Insights
- The Revolutionaries are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Eagles allow to opponents.
- George Washington has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 362nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Revolutionaries sit at 52nd.
- The Revolutionaries put up 82.1 points per game, 10.4 more points than the 71.7 the Eagles give up.
- George Washington is 6-1 when scoring more than 71.7 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Coppin State Stats Insights
- This season, Coppin State has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 39.3% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 362nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Revolutionaries sit at 346th.
- The Eagles' 56.1 points per game are 19.5 fewer points than the 75.6 the Revolutionaries allow to opponents.
- Coppin State is 1-8 when allowing fewer than 82.1 points.
George Washington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- George Washington posted 77.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 0.9 more points than it averaged in road games (76.7).
- When playing at home, the Revolutionaries ceded 5.8 fewer points per game (74.0) than away from home (79.8).
- At home, George Washington made 0.6 more treys per game (7.7) than in road games (7.1). It sported the same three-point percentage at home compared to away games (33.8%).
Coppin State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Coppin State averaged 1.2 more points per game at home (73.3) than on the road (72.1).
- At home, the Eagles gave up 79.1 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (85.6).
- Beyond the arc, Coppin State knocked down more trifectas away (8.5 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (34.4%) than at home (32.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
George Washington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Delaware
|W 81-71
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|12/1/2023
|@ South Carolina
|L 89-67
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/5/2023
|Navy
|W 79-77
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|12/9/2023
|Coppin State
|-
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|12/12/2023
|Bowie State
|-
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|12/21/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
Coppin State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|UMBC
|W 89-70
|Physical Education Complex
|12/3/2023
|@ Navy
|L 75-52
|Navy Alumni Hall
|12/6/2023
|Wagner
|L 62-59
|Physical Education Complex
|12/9/2023
|@ George Washington
|-
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|12/12/2023
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ James Madison
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.