The Coppin State Eagles (1-9) will visit the George Washington Revolutionaries (7-2) after losing seven road games in a row. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

George Washington vs. Coppin State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

George Washington Stats Insights

  • The Revolutionaries are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • George Washington has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 362nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Revolutionaries sit at 52nd.
  • The Revolutionaries put up 82.1 points per game, 10.4 more points than the 71.7 the Eagles give up.
  • George Washington is 6-1 when scoring more than 71.7 points.

Coppin State Stats Insights

  • This season, Coppin State has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 39.3% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 362nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Revolutionaries sit at 346th.
  • The Eagles' 56.1 points per game are 19.5 fewer points than the 75.6 the Revolutionaries allow to opponents.
  • Coppin State is 1-8 when allowing fewer than 82.1 points.

George Washington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • George Washington posted 77.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 0.9 more points than it averaged in road games (76.7).
  • When playing at home, the Revolutionaries ceded 5.8 fewer points per game (74.0) than away from home (79.8).
  • At home, George Washington made 0.6 more treys per game (7.7) than in road games (7.1). It sported the same three-point percentage at home compared to away games (33.8%).

Coppin State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Coppin State averaged 1.2 more points per game at home (73.3) than on the road (72.1).
  • At home, the Eagles gave up 79.1 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (85.6).
  • Beyond the arc, Coppin State knocked down more trifectas away (8.5 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (34.4%) than at home (32.9%).

George Washington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Delaware W 81-71 Baha Mar Convention Center
12/1/2023 @ South Carolina L 89-67 Colonial Life Arena
12/5/2023 Navy W 79-77 Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
12/9/2023 Coppin State - Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
12/12/2023 Bowie State - Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
12/21/2023 Alcorn State - Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

Coppin State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 UMBC W 89-70 Physical Education Complex
12/3/2023 @ Navy L 75-52 Navy Alumni Hall
12/6/2023 Wagner L 62-59 Physical Education Complex
12/9/2023 @ George Washington - Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
12/12/2023 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena
12/19/2023 @ James Madison - Atlantic Union Bank Center

