The Coppin State Eagles (1-9) will attempt to stop a seven-game road skid when visiting the George Washington Revolutionaries (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center, airing at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the George Washington vs. Coppin State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

George Washington vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

George Washington vs. Coppin State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total George Washington Moneyline Coppin State Moneyline BetMGM George Washington (-22.5) 143.5 -5000 +1400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel George Washington (-22.5) 143.5 -5000 +1500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

George Washington vs. Coppin State Betting Trends

George Washington has covered four times in eight matchups with a spread this season.

In the Revolutionaries' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Coppin State has covered five times in 10 games with a spread this season.

The Eagles and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of 10 times this season.

