The Coppin State Eagles (0-6) play the George Washington Revolutionaries (5-0) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center. This matchup will begin at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

George Washington vs. Coppin State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other George Washington Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

George Washington Players to Watch

Maximus Edwards: 16.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Garrett Johnson: 16.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

16.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK James Bishop: 19.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

19.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Darren Buchanan Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Babatunde Akingbola: 3.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Coppin State Players to Watch

Edwards: 16.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Johnson: 16.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

16.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Bishop: 19.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

19.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Buchanan: 13.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Akingbola: 3.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

George Washington vs. Coppin State Stat Comparison

George Washington Rank George Washington AVG Coppin State AVG Coppin State Rank 27th 86.6 Points Scored 49.8 362nd 173rd 70.8 Points Allowed 71.5 188th 29th 39.0 Rebounds 23.2 361st 358th 5.2 Off. Rebounds 6.7 323rd 27th 10.0 3pt Made 3.8 355th 192nd 13.2 Assists 5.8 363rd 322nd 14.4 Turnovers 14.0 296th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.