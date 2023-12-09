George Washington vs. Coppin State December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Coppin State Eagles (0-6) play the George Washington Revolutionaries (5-0) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center. This matchup will begin at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
George Washington vs. Coppin State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other George Washington Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
George Washington Players to Watch
- Maximus Edwards: 16.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Garrett Johnson: 16.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- James Bishop: 19.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Darren Buchanan Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Babatunde Akingbola: 3.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.8 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Coppin State Players to Watch
- Edwards: 16.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Johnson: 16.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Bishop: 19.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Buchanan: 13.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Akingbola: 3.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.8 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
George Washington vs. Coppin State Stat Comparison
|George Washington Rank
|George Washington AVG
|Coppin State AVG
|Coppin State Rank
|27th
|86.6
|Points Scored
|49.8
|362nd
|173rd
|70.8
|Points Allowed
|71.5
|188th
|29th
|39.0
|Rebounds
|23.2
|361st
|358th
|5.2
|Off. Rebounds
|6.7
|323rd
|27th
|10.0
|3pt Made
|3.8
|355th
|192nd
|13.2
|Assists
|5.8
|363rd
|322nd
|14.4
|Turnovers
|14.0
|296th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.