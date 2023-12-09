The Coppin State Eagles (0-6) play the George Washington Revolutionaries (5-0) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center. This matchup will begin at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

George Washington vs. Coppin State Game Information

George Washington Players to Watch

  • Maximus Edwards: 16.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Garrett Johnson: 16.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • James Bishop: 19.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Darren Buchanan Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Babatunde Akingbola: 3.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.8 BLK

Coppin State Players to Watch

George Washington vs. Coppin State Stat Comparison

George Washington Rank George Washington AVG Coppin State AVG Coppin State Rank
27th 86.6 Points Scored 49.8 362nd
173rd 70.8 Points Allowed 71.5 188th
29th 39.0 Rebounds 23.2 361st
358th 5.2 Off. Rebounds 6.7 323rd
27th 10.0 3pt Made 3.8 355th
192nd 13.2 Assists 5.8 363rd
322nd 14.4 Turnovers 14.0 296th

