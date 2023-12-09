The Coppin State Eagles (1-9) are heavy underdogs (+22.5) as they look to break a seven-game road slide when they take on the George Washington Revolutionaries (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 143.5.

George Washington vs. Coppin State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under George Washington -22.5 143.5

George Washington vs Coppin State Betting Records & Stats

The Revolutionaries are 4-4-0 ATS this season.

George Washington has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -5000.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 98% chance of a victory for the Revolutionaries.

Coppin State's ATS record is 5-5-0 this year.

The Eagles have played as an underdog of +1400 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Coppin State has a 6.7% chance of walking away with the win.

George Washington vs. Coppin State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total George Washington 6 75% 82.1 138.2 75.6 147.3 150.4 Coppin State 2 20% 56.1 138.2 71.7 147.3 136.8

Additional George Washington vs Coppin State Insights & Trends

The Revolutionaries score 82.1 points per game, 10.4 more points than the 71.7 the Eagles allow.

When George Washington scores more than 71.7 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Eagles score 19.5 fewer points per game (56.1) than the Revolutionaries allow their opponents to score (75.6).

George Washington vs. Coppin State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 22.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) George Washington 4-4-0 0-0 5-3-0 Coppin State 5-5-0 0-1 4-6-0

George Washington vs. Coppin State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

George Washington Coppin State 11-6 Home Record 4-6 5-6 Away Record 5-16 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-11-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.3 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.1 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 12-6-0

