The Washington Huskies (5-3) face the Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. The game will begin at 11:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN2.

Gonzaga vs. Washington Game Information

Gonzaga Players to Watch

Anton Watson: 14.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Graham Ike: 13.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Ryan Nembhard: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Nolan Hickman: 13 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

13 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Braden Huff: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0 STL, 0.5 BLK

Washington Players to Watch

Keion Brooks Jr.: 20.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

20.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Sahvir Wheeler: 16.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 6.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 6.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Paul Mulcahy: 8.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Moses Wood: 10.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK Franck Kepnang: 7.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.5 BLK

Gonzaga vs. Washington Stat Comparison

Gonzaga Rank Gonzaga AVG Washington AVG Washington Rank 12th 87.3 Points Scored 82.8 42nd 88th 66.9 Points Allowed 72.6 218th 2nd 46.1 Rebounds 40 58th 13th 13 Off. Rebounds 9.9 123rd 179th 7.5 3pt Made 7 218th 47th 16.5 Assists 17.1 34th 201st 12.1 Turnovers 12 189th

