Gonzaga vs. Washington December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Washington Huskies (5-3) face the Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. The game will begin at 11:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN2.
Gonzaga vs. Washington Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Gonzaga (-4.5)
- Total: 163.5
- TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Gonzaga Players to Watch
- Anton Watson: 14.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Graham Ike: 13.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ryan Nembhard: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nolan Hickman: 13 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Braden Huff: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0 STL, 0.5 BLK
Washington Players to Watch
- Keion Brooks Jr.: 20.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Sahvir Wheeler: 16.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 6.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Paul Mulcahy: 8.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Moses Wood: 10.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK
- Franck Kepnang: 7.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
Gonzaga vs. Washington Stat Comparison
|Gonzaga Rank
|Gonzaga AVG
|Washington AVG
|Washington Rank
|12th
|87.3
|Points Scored
|82.8
|42nd
|88th
|66.9
|Points Allowed
|72.6
|218th
|2nd
|46.1
|Rebounds
|40
|58th
|13th
|13
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|123rd
|179th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|7
|218th
|47th
|16.5
|Assists
|17.1
|34th
|201st
|12.1
|Turnovers
|12
|189th
