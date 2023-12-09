The No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-1) are 3.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Washington Huskies (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. The matchup airs at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup has an over/under of 163.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Gonzaga vs. Washington Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Gonzaga -3.5 163.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gonzaga vs Washington Betting Records & Stats

The Bulldogs' ATS record is 3-3-0 this season.

Gonzaga has been at least a -175 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Bulldogs.

Washington is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.

This is the worst odds of a win that sportsbooks have given the Huskies this season with a +145 moneyline set for this game.

Washington has an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Gonzaga vs. Washington Over/Under Stats

Games Over 163.5 % of Games Over 163.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Gonzaga 1 16.7% 87.3 170.1 66.9 139.5 153.3 Washington 0 0% 82.8 170.1 72.6 139.5 146.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Gonzaga vs Washington Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs record 87.3 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 72.6 the Huskies give up.

Gonzaga is 3-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when scoring more than 72.6 points.

The Huskies' 82.8 points per game are 15.9 more points than the 66.9 the Bulldogs allow.

When it scores more than 66.9 points, Washington is 4-2 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Gonzaga vs. Washington Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Gonzaga 3-3-0 3-2 3-3-0 Washington 4-2-0 0-0 3-3-0

Gonzaga vs. Washington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Gonzaga Washington 14-1 Home Record 12-6 7-2 Away Record 2-9 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 92.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.3 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.8 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.