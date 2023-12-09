Saturday's game at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion has the Washington Huskies (5-3) going head to head against the No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-1) at 11:00 PM ET (on December 9). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 78-75 victory for Washington, so it should be a tight matchup.

According to our computer prediction, Washington is projected to cover the spread (4.5) against Gonzaga. The two sides are expected to fall short of the 163.5 total.

Gonzaga vs. Washington Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion Line: Gonzaga -4.5

Gonzaga -4.5 Point Total: 163.5

163.5 Moneyline (To Win): Gonzaga -190, Washington +155

Gonzaga vs. Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington 78, Gonzaga 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Gonzaga vs. Washington

Pick ATS: Washington (+4.5)



Washington (+4.5) Pick OU: Under (163.5)



Gonzaga is 3-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Washington's 4-2-0 ATS record. Both the Bulldogs and the Huskies are 3-3-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season. The two teams score 170.1 points per game, 6.6 more points than this matchup's total.

Gonzaga Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +163 scoring differential, topping opponents by 20.4 points per game. They're putting up 87.3 points per game to rank 12th in college basketball and are giving up 66.9 per contest to rank 88th in college basketball.

Gonzaga prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 15.3 boards. It is collecting 46.1 rebounds per game (second in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.8 per outing.

Gonzaga knocks down 7.5 three-pointers per game (179th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.6. It shoots 35.5% from deep while its opponents hit 27.3% from long range.

The Bulldogs' 104.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 34th in college basketball, and the 80.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 20th in college basketball.

Gonzaga has lost the turnover battle by 1.6 turnovers per game, committing 12.1 (202nd in college basketball play) while forcing 10.5 (302nd in college basketball).

Washington Performance Insights

The Huskies outscore opponents by 10.2 points per game (posting 82.8 points per game, 42nd in college basketball, and giving up 72.6 per outing, 218th in college basketball) and have a +81 scoring differential.

The 40.0 rebounds per game Washington accumulates rank 58th in the country, 3.2 more than the 36.8 its opponents grab.

Washington connects on 7.0 three-pointers per game (219th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.6. It shoots 32.2% from deep, and its opponents shoot 28.5%.

Washington forces 11.8 turnovers per game (212th in college basketball) while committing 12.0 (190th in college basketball).

