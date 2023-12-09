How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Washington on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-1) will try to extend a five-game winning run when visiting the Washington Huskies (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. This contest is at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Gonzaga vs. Washington Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Gonzaga Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 51.0% from the field this season, 11.2 percentage points higher than the 39.8% the Huskies allow to opponents.
- Gonzaga has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.8% from the field.
- The Huskies are the 58th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at second.
- The 87.3 points per game the Bulldogs score are 14.7 more points than the Huskies give up (72.6).
- Gonzaga has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 72.6 points.
Washington Stats Insights
- The Huskies are shooting 47.6% from the field, 10.3% higher than the 37.3% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
- Washington has compiled a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 37.3% from the field.
- The Huskies are the 58th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 13th.
- The Huskies score an average of 82.8 points per game, 15.9 more points than the 66.9 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- When Washington allows fewer than 87.3 points, it is 5-2.
Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Gonzaga averaged 92.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged away from home (84.8).
- The Bulldogs gave up 69.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.0 fewer points than they allowed away from home (78.4).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Gonzaga fared worse in home games last year, draining 7.4 treys per game with a 37.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 per game with a 40.0% percentage when playing on the road.
Washington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Washington scored more points at home (72.3 per game) than away (64.8) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Huskies gave up 1.1 fewer points per game at home (70.4) than on the road (71.5).
- At home, Washington drained 6.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.7). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (32.7%) than away (30.2%).
Gonzaga Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|CSU Bakersfield
|W 81-65
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|12/2/2023
|USC
|W 89-76
|MGM Grand Garden Arena
|12/5/2023
|UAPB
|W 111-71
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Washington
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|12/11/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|12/15/2023
|UConn
|-
|McCarthey Athletic Center
Washington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|UCSD
|W 83-56
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|Colorado State
|L 86-81
|MGM Grand Garden Arena
|12/5/2023
|Montana State
|W 85-61
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|12/17/2023
|@ Seattle U
|-
|Climate Pledge Arena
|12/21/2023
|Eastern Washington
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
