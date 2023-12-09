The No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-1) will try to extend a five-game winning run when visiting the Washington Huskies (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. This contest is at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Gonzaga vs. Washington Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington

TV: ESPN

Gonzaga Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 51.0% from the field this season, 11.2 percentage points higher than the 39.8% the Huskies allow to opponents.

Gonzaga has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.8% from the field.

The Huskies are the 58th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at second.

The 87.3 points per game the Bulldogs score are 14.7 more points than the Huskies give up (72.6).

Gonzaga has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 72.6 points.

Washington Stats Insights

The Huskies are shooting 47.6% from the field, 10.3% higher than the 37.3% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

Washington has compiled a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 37.3% from the field.

The Huskies are the 58th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 13th.

The Huskies score an average of 82.8 points per game, 15.9 more points than the 66.9 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

When Washington allows fewer than 87.3 points, it is 5-2.

Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Gonzaga averaged 92.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged away from home (84.8).

The Bulldogs gave up 69.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.0 fewer points than they allowed away from home (78.4).

Looking at three-point shooting, Gonzaga fared worse in home games last year, draining 7.4 treys per game with a 37.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 per game with a 40.0% percentage when playing on the road.

Washington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Washington scored more points at home (72.3 per game) than away (64.8) last season.

In 2022-23, the Huskies gave up 1.1 fewer points per game at home (70.4) than on the road (71.5).

At home, Washington drained 6.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.7). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (32.7%) than away (30.2%).

Gonzaga Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/28/2023 CSU Bakersfield W 81-65 McCarthey Athletic Center 12/2/2023 USC W 89-76 MGM Grand Garden Arena 12/5/2023 UAPB W 111-71 McCarthey Athletic Center 12/9/2023 @ Washington - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion 12/11/2023 Mississippi Valley State - McCarthey Athletic Center 12/15/2023 UConn - McCarthey Athletic Center

Washington Upcoming Schedule