The No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-1) will try to extend a five-game winning run when visiting the Washington Huskies (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. This contest is at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Gonzaga vs. Washington Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Gonzaga Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 51.0% from the field this season, 11.2 percentage points higher than the 39.8% the Huskies allow to opponents.
  • Gonzaga has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.8% from the field.
  • The Huskies are the 58th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at second.
  • The 87.3 points per game the Bulldogs score are 14.7 more points than the Huskies give up (72.6).
  • Gonzaga has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 72.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Washington Stats Insights

  • The Huskies are shooting 47.6% from the field, 10.3% higher than the 37.3% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
  • Washington has compiled a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 37.3% from the field.
  • The Huskies are the 58th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 13th.
  • The Huskies score an average of 82.8 points per game, 15.9 more points than the 66.9 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
  • When Washington allows fewer than 87.3 points, it is 5-2.

Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Gonzaga averaged 92.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged away from home (84.8).
  • The Bulldogs gave up 69.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.0 fewer points than they allowed away from home (78.4).
  • Looking at three-point shooting, Gonzaga fared worse in home games last year, draining 7.4 treys per game with a 37.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 per game with a 40.0% percentage when playing on the road.

Washington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Washington scored more points at home (72.3 per game) than away (64.8) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Huskies gave up 1.1 fewer points per game at home (70.4) than on the road (71.5).
  • At home, Washington drained 6.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.7). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (32.7%) than away (30.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gonzaga Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 CSU Bakersfield W 81-65 McCarthey Athletic Center
12/2/2023 USC W 89-76 MGM Grand Garden Arena
12/5/2023 UAPB W 111-71 McCarthey Athletic Center
12/9/2023 @ Washington - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
12/11/2023 Mississippi Valley State - McCarthey Athletic Center
12/15/2023 UConn - McCarthey Athletic Center

Washington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 UCSD W 83-56 Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
12/2/2023 Colorado State L 86-81 MGM Grand Garden Arena
12/5/2023 Montana State W 85-61 Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
12/9/2023 Gonzaga - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
12/17/2023 @ Seattle U - Climate Pledge Arena
12/21/2023 Eastern Washington - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.