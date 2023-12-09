Gonzaga vs. Washington: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-1) will visit the Washington Huskies (5-3) after winning three road games in a row. It begins at 11:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Gonzaga vs. Washington matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Gonzaga vs. Washington Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Gonzaga vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Gonzaga Moneyline
|Washington Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Gonzaga (-4.5)
|163.5
|-190
|+155
|FanDuel
|Gonzaga (-4.5)
|163.5
|-182
|+150
Gonzaga vs. Washington Betting Trends
- Gonzaga has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Bulldogs games have gone over the point total three out of six times this season.
- Washington has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Huskies' six chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
Gonzaga Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3000
- Sportsbooks rate Gonzaga higher (15th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (18th-best).
- Gonzaga has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Washington Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- The implied probability of Washington winning the national championship, based on its +30000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.
