The Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-1) will visit the Washington Huskies (5-3) after winning three road games in a row. It begins at 11:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Gonzaga vs. Washington matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Gonzaga vs. Washington Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Gonzaga vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Gonzaga Moneyline Washington Moneyline
BetMGM Gonzaga (-4.5) 163.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Gonzaga (-4.5) 163.5 -182 +150 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Gonzaga vs. Washington Betting Trends

  • Gonzaga has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Bulldogs games have gone over the point total three out of six times this season.
  • Washington has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • In the Huskies' six chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Gonzaga Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +3000
  • Sportsbooks rate Gonzaga higher (15th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (18th-best).
  • Gonzaga has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Washington Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +30000
  • The implied probability of Washington winning the national championship, based on its +30000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.

