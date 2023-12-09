The Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-1) will visit the Washington Huskies (5-3) after winning three road games in a row. It begins at 11:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Gonzaga vs. Washington matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Gonzaga vs. Washington Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Gonzaga vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Gonzaga vs. Washington Betting Trends

Gonzaga has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Bulldogs games have gone over the point total three out of six times this season.

Washington has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Huskies' six chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Gonzaga Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 Sportsbooks rate Gonzaga higher (15th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (18th-best).

Gonzaga has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Washington Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 The implied probability of Washington winning the national championship, based on its +30000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.

