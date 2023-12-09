The Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-6) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a five-game road slide when they square off against the Green Bay Phoenix (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Resch Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is set at 130.5.

Green Bay vs. Western Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin Venue: Resch Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Green Bay -3.5 130.5

Green Bay Betting Records & Stats

Green Bay's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 130.5 points three times.

Green Bay has had an average of 129.4 points in its games this season, 1.1 fewer than this matchup's total.

So far this season, the Phoenix have compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread.

This is the first time Green Bay will play as a favorite this season.

The Phoenix have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -185.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Green Bay has a 64.9% chance to win.

Green Bay vs. Western Illinois Over/Under Stats

Games Over 130.5 % of Games Over 130.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Green Bay 3 37.5% 63.4 134.4 66 136.3 132.9 Western Illinois 6 85.7% 71 134.4 70.3 136.3 141.9

Additional Green Bay Insights & Trends

The Phoenix record 6.9 fewer points per game (63.4) than the Leathernecks allow (70.3).

Green Bay vs. Western Illinois Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Green Bay 5-3-0 0-0 3-5-0 Western Illinois 2-5-0 1-3 2-5-0

Green Bay vs. Western Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Green Bay Western Illinois 2-10 Home Record 10-4 1-17 Away Record 5-9 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 4-11-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 61.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 57.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.1 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

