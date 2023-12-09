Saturday's contest at Resch Center has the Green Bay Phoenix (4-5) squaring off against the Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-6) at 7:00 PM ET on December 9. Our computer prediction projects a 71-65 victory for Green Bay, who are favored by our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Green Bay vs. Western Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin Venue: Resch Center

Green Bay vs. Western Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 71, Western Illinois 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Green Bay vs. Western Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Green Bay (-6.2)

Green Bay (-6.2) Computer Predicted Total: 135.5

Green Bay has gone 5-3-0 against the spread, while Western Illinois' ATS record this season is 2-5-0. A total of three out of the Phoenix's games this season have gone over the point total, and two of the Leathernecks' games have gone over.

Green Bay Performance Insights

The Phoenix have a -23 scoring differential, falling short by 2.6 points per game. They're putting up 63.4 points per game to rank 347th in college basketball and are giving up 66 per contest to rank 72nd in college basketball.

Green Bay comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 1.9 boards. It is collecting 31.6 rebounds per game (249th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.7 per contest.

Green Bay makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (171st in college basketball) at a 33.8% rate (159th in college basketball), compared to the 6.3 per game its opponents make at a 29.8% rate.

The Phoenix rank 276th in college basketball with 89.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 256th in college basketball defensively with 93.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Green Bay has lost the turnover battle by 5.5 turnovers per game, committing 12.8 (250th in college basketball action) while forcing 7.3 (363rd in college basketball).

