How to Watch Green Bay vs. Western Illinois on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-6) travel to face the Green Bay Phoenix (4-5) after dropping five road games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Green Bay vs. Western Illinois Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
- Milwaukee vs UC Davis (5:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Akron vs Northern Kentucky (7:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Southeast Missouri State vs Purdue Fort Wayne (7:00 PM ET | December 9)
Green Bay Stats Insights
- This season, the Phoenix have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Leathernecks' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Green Bay shoots better than 41.7% from the field, it is 4-4 overall.
- The Phoenix are the 263rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Leathernecks sit at 11th.
- The Phoenix record 6.9 fewer points per game (63.4) than the Leathernecks give up (70.3).
- Green Bay is 1-1 when scoring more than 70.3 points.
Green Bay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Green Bay performed better at home last year, scoring 61.8 points per game, compared to 57.6 per game when playing on the road.
- At home, the Phoenix surrendered 1.5 fewer points per game (75.3) than when playing on the road (76.8).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Green Bay performed worse at home last year, making 6.6 treys per game with a 29.7% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 per game with a 30.7% percentage on the road.
Green Bay Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|L 75-71
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|Milwaukee
|W 70-58
|Resch Center
|12/6/2023
|@ SIU-Edwardsville
|L 78-69
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|12/9/2023
|Western Illinois
|-
|Resch Center
|12/12/2023
|@ UIC
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
