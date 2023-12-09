The Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-6) travel to face the Green Bay Phoenix (4-5) after dropping five road games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Green Bay vs. Western Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Green Bay Stats Insights

This season, the Phoenix have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Leathernecks' opponents have knocked down.

In games Green Bay shoots better than 41.7% from the field, it is 4-4 overall.

The Phoenix are the 263rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Leathernecks sit at 11th.

The Phoenix record 6.9 fewer points per game (63.4) than the Leathernecks give up (70.3).

Green Bay is 1-1 when scoring more than 70.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Green Bay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Green Bay performed better at home last year, scoring 61.8 points per game, compared to 57.6 per game when playing on the road.

At home, the Phoenix surrendered 1.5 fewer points per game (75.3) than when playing on the road (76.8).

In terms of three-point shooting, Green Bay performed worse at home last year, making 6.6 treys per game with a 29.7% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 per game with a 30.7% percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Green Bay Upcoming Schedule