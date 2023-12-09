The Robert Morris Colonials versus the Texas A&M Aggies is one of six games on Saturday's college basketball slate that has a Horizon team in action.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Horizon Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Robert Morris Colonials at Texas A&M Aggies 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9 SEC Network + Central Michigan Chippewas at Oakland Golden Grizzlies 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Milwaukee Panthers at Loyola Chicago Ramblers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Saint Thomas Tommies at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Eastern Illinois Panthers at Wright State Raiders 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Youngstown State Penguins at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9 -

Follow Horizon games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!