On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres square off with the Montreal Canadiens. Is Isak Rosen going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Isak Rosen score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Rosen stats and insights

  • Rosen is yet to score through six games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Canadiens.
  • Rosen has zero points on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens have conceded 91 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.2 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

