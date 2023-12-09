On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres square off with the Montreal Canadiens. Is Isak Rosen going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Isak Rosen score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Rosen stats and insights

Rosen is yet to score through six games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Canadiens.

Rosen has zero points on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have conceded 91 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.2 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

MSG-B and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

