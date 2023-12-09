Jack Hughes and the New Jersey Devils will be in action on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Calgary Flames. There are prop bets for Hughes available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Jack Hughes vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +115)

1.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)

Devils vs Flames Game Info

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Hughes has averaged 16:35 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

Hughes has scored a goal in a game eight times this year over 19 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 14 of 19 games this season, Hughes has recorded a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.

Hughes has an assist in 11 of 19 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.

Hughes' implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

There is a 60.6% chance of Hughes having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hughes Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have conceded 86 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 19 Games 2 33 Points 2 10 Goals 0 23 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.