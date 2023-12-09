Can we anticipate Jason Dickinson finding the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks take on the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jason Dickinson score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Dickinson stats and insights

  • Dickinson has scored in six of 25 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game versus the Blues this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
  • Dickinson has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 22.9% of them.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues have conceded 84 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Dickinson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:26 Home W 1-0
12/5/2023 Predators 1 1 0 16:22 Home L 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:55 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:14 Away L 3-1
11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:39 Away L 5-1
11/28/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 17:45 Home W 4-3
11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:55 Home L 4-2
11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 3 3 0 17:17 Home W 4-3 OT
11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 14:05 Away L 7-3
11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:42 Home L 3-2

Blackhawks vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

