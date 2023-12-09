Will Jean-Gabriel Pageau find the back of the net when the New York Islanders play the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Jean-Gabriel Pageau score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Pageau stats and insights

In one of 25 games this season, Pageau scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Kings yet this season.

Pageau has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 3.8% of them.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have allowed 51 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the least in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 17 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Pageau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:39 Home W 7-3 12/5/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:22 Home L 5-4 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:16 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 14:39 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 1 1 0 15:15 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:13 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 1 0 1 13:32 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:28 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:08 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 4-3 SO

Islanders vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

