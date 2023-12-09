The Buffalo Sabres, Jeff Skinner among them, face the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at KeyBank Center. Does a bet on Skinner interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Jeff Skinner vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Skinner Season Stats Insights

Skinner's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:58 per game on the ice, is -6.

Skinner has scored a goal in 10 of 27 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Skinner has a point in 14 of 27 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

In eight of 27 games this season, Skinner has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Skinner has an implied probability of 66.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Skinner going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Skinner Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 91 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's -21 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 27 Games 4 20 Points 7 11 Goals 4 9 Assists 3

