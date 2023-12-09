The New Jersey Devils, Jesper Bratt among them, play the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Saddledome. Looking to wager on Bratt's props? Here is some information to help you.

Jesper Bratt vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Devils vs Flames Game Info

Bratt Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Bratt has averaged 19:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

In Bratt's 24 games played this season he's scored in seven of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 16 of 24 games this season, Bratt has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Bratt has an assist in 14 of 24 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Bratt's implied probability to go over his point total is 69.4% based on the odds.

Bratt has an implied probability of 55.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Bratt Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 86 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 24 Games 2 29 Points 1 10 Goals 0 19 Assists 1

