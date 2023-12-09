Jesper Bratt Game Preview: Devils vs. Flames - December 9
The New Jersey Devils, Jesper Bratt among them, play the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Saddledome. Looking to wager on Bratt's props? Here is some information to help you.
Jesper Bratt vs. Flames Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)
Devils vs Flames Game Info
Bratt Season Stats Insights
- In 24 games this season, Bratt has averaged 19:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.
- In Bratt's 24 games played this season he's scored in seven of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- In 16 of 24 games this season, Bratt has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.
- Bratt has an assist in 14 of 24 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.
- Bratt's implied probability to go over his point total is 69.4% based on the odds.
- Bratt has an implied probability of 55.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Bratt Stats vs. the Flames
- The Flames are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 86 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-10).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Calgary
|24
|Games
|2
|29
|Points
|1
|10
|Goals
|0
|19
|Assists
|1
