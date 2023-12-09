Joel Farabee will be in action when the Philadelphia Flyers and Colorado Avalanche meet at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. Looking to bet on Farabee's props versus the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Joel Farabee vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Farabee Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Farabee has averaged 14:47 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

Farabee has a goal in nine games this year through 26 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Farabee has a point in 13 of 26 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Farabee has had an assist in a game five times this season over 26 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Farabee hits the over on his points prop total is 40%, based on the odds.

There is a 25% chance of Farabee having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Farabee Stats vs. the Avalanche

On defense, the Avalanche are conceding 76 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+15) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 26 Games 2 16 Points 1 9 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.