John-Jason Peterka will be in action when the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens face off at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. Looking to wager on Peterka's props versus the Canadiens? Scroll down for stats and information.

John-Jason Peterka vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

MSG-B and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Peterka Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Peterka has a plus-minus rating of +3, while averaging 16:00 on the ice per game.

Peterka has a goal in 11 games this season through 27 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Peterka has a point in 17 games this year (out of 27), including multiple points three times.

In eight of 27 games this season, Peterka has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Peterka's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Peterka has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Peterka Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 91 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-21) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 27 Games 4 20 Points 2 11 Goals 2 9 Assists 0

