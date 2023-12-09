Can we anticipate John Marino finding the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils play the Calgary Flames at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will John Marino score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Marino stats and insights

  • In one of 24 games this season, Marino scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not faced the Flames yet this season.
  • Marino has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 5.6% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Flames are allowing 86 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Marino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:36 Away W 2-1
12/5/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:49 Away W 6-5
12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:23 Home L 6-3
11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 23:18 Away W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 23:07 Home W 5-4
11/25/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:40 Home W 7-2
11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:41 Home L 2-1
11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:49 Away L 4-0
11/18/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:52 Home L 5-3
11/16/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:27 Away W 5-2

Devils vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

