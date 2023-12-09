The Toronto Maple Leafs, including John Tavares, will be in action Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Nashville Predators. There are prop bets for Tavares available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

John Tavares vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Tavares Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Tavares has averaged 18:54 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

Tavares has a goal in seven of 23 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 15 of 23 games this year, Tavares has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Tavares has an assist in 10 of 23 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Tavares' odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 65.4% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 45.5% of Tavares going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Tavares Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have conceded 81 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 23 Games 3 22 Points 5 7 Goals 3 15 Assists 2

