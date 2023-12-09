Should you wager on Jonas Siegenthaler to score a goal when the New Jersey Devils and the Calgary Flames face off on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Jonas Siegenthaler score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Siegenthaler stats and insights

  • Siegenthaler is yet to score through 24 games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Flames.
  • Siegenthaler has no points on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames have conceded 86 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Siegenthaler recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 22:27 Away W 2-1
12/5/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 26:55 Away W 6-5
12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:35 Home L 6-3
11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:12 Away W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:29 Home W 5-4
11/25/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:19 Home W 7-2
11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:24 Home L 2-1
11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:29 Away L 4-0
11/18/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 20:34 Home L 5-3
11/16/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:49 Away W 5-2

Devils vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

