In the upcoming game versus the New Jersey Devils, which starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Jonathan Huberdeau to find the back of the net for the Calgary Flames? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Jonathan Huberdeau score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Huberdeau stats and insights

In four of 26 games this season, Huberdeau has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

He has a 9.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Devils are conceding 88 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

Huberdeau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:46 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:35 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:01 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 2 0 2 18:33 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:21 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:45 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:12 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:25 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 20:23 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 18:54 Home L 5-4 SO

Flames vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

