Jonathan Huberdeau and the Calgary Flames will play the New Jersey Devils at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. There are prop bets for Huberdeau available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Jonathan Huberdeau vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Flames vs Devils Game Info

Huberdeau Season Stats Insights

Huberdeau has averaged 17:34 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -10).

Huberdeau has a goal in four of 26 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 11 of 26 games this year, Huberdeau has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Huberdeau has an assist in nine of 26 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Huberdeau's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.1% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Huberdeau going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Huberdeau Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 88 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 26 Games 2 15 Points 0 4 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

