The New Jersey Devils' upcoming contest versus the Calgary Flames is scheduled for Saturday at 4:00 PM ET. Will Kevin Bahl light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kevin Bahl score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bahl stats and insights

Bahl is yet to score through 24 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flames.

Bahl has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are conceding 86 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bahl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:25 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 19:12 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:37 Home L 6-3 11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:24 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 13:49 Home W 5-4 11/25/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:03 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:40 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:19 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:11 Home L 5-3 11/16/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:08 Away W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.