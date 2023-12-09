Will Kevin Bahl Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 9?
The New Jersey Devils' upcoming contest versus the Calgary Flames is scheduled for Saturday at 4:00 PM ET. Will Kevin Bahl light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Kevin Bahl score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)
Bahl stats and insights
- Bahl is yet to score through 24 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flames.
- Bahl has no points on the power play.
Flames defensive stats
- On defense, the Flames are conceding 86 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Bahl recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:25
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/5/2023
|Canucks
|2
|0
|2
|19:12
|Away
|W 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:37
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|13:49
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:03
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:40
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:19
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:11
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/16/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:08
|Away
|W 5-2
Devils vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
