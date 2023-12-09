Will Kyle Okposo Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 9?
Can we anticipate Kyle Okposo finding the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres clash with the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Kyle Okposo score a goal against the Canadiens?
Okposo stats and insights
- Okposo has scored in three of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Canadiens this season in one game (zero shots).
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 91 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Okposo recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:57
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/5/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:51
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:18
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|14:39
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|17:37
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|14:29
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|14:28
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:06
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:29
|Away
|W 3-2
Sabres vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
