Can we anticipate Kyle Okposo finding the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres clash with the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Kyle Okposo score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Okposo stats and insights

  • Okposo has scored in three of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Canadiens this season in one game (zero shots).
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 91 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Okposo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:57 Away W 3-1
12/5/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:51 Home L 5-3
12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:18 Home L 2-1
12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:22 Away L 6-2
11/30/2023 Blues 1 0 1 14:39 Away L 6-4
11/27/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 17:37 Away W 5-1
11/25/2023 Devils 1 1 0 14:29 Away L 7-2
11/24/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 14:28 Home W 3-2
11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:06 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:29 Away W 3-2

Sabres vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

