Can we anticipate Kyle Okposo finding the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres clash with the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kyle Okposo score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Okposo stats and insights

Okposo has scored in three of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Canadiens this season in one game (zero shots).

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 91 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Okposo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:57 Away W 3-1 12/5/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:51 Home L 5-3 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:18 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:22 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 1 0 1 14:39 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 17:37 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 1 1 0 14:29 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 14:28 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:06 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:29 Away W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

MSG-B and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.