The New York Islanders' upcoming contest against the Los Angeles Kings is scheduled for Saturday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Kyle Palmieri score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Kyle Palmieri score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Palmieri stats and insights

  • Palmieri has scored in seven of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Kings yet this season.
  • On the power play he has four goals, plus five assists.
  • Palmieri's shooting percentage is 13.0%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have given up 51 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the least in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Palmieri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 15:36 Home W 7-3
12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:53 Home L 5-4 OT
12/2/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 18:07 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 18:48 Away W 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:05 Away L 5-4
11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:40 Home L 1-0 SO
11/24/2023 Senators 2 1 1 15:16 Away W 5-3
11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:38 Home W 3-2
11/18/2023 Flames 1 1 0 18:00 Away W 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 20:59 Away L 4-3 SO

Islanders vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

