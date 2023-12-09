Will Kyle Palmieri Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 9?
The New York Islanders' upcoming contest against the Los Angeles Kings is scheduled for Saturday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Kyle Palmieri score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Kyle Palmieri score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Palmieri stats and insights
- Palmieri has scored in seven of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Kings yet this season.
- On the power play he has four goals, plus five assists.
- Palmieri's shooting percentage is 13.0%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have given up 51 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the least in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Palmieri recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|15:36
|Home
|W 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:53
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/2/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|18:07
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|18:48
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:05
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|18:40
|Home
|L 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Senators
|2
|1
|1
|15:16
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/22/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:38
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|18:00
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|20:59
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
Islanders vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
