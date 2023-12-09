The New York Islanders, including Kyle Palmieri, are in action Saturday versus the Los Angeles Kings at UBS Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Palmieri's props versus the Kings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kyle Palmieri vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Palmieri Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Palmieri has averaged 17:36 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

In seven of 25 games this season, Palmieri has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 13 of 25 games this season, Palmieri has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Palmieri has an assist in seven of 25 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Palmieri goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Palmieri going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Palmieri Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 51 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the least in the NHL.

The team's +38 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 25 Games 2 15 Points 0 7 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.