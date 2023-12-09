Kyle Palmieri Game Preview: Islanders vs. Kings - December 9
The New York Islanders, including Kyle Palmieri, are in action Saturday versus the Los Angeles Kings at UBS Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Palmieri's props versus the Kings? Scroll down for stats and information.
Kyle Palmieri vs. Kings Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)
Palmieri Season Stats Insights
- In 25 games this season, Palmieri has averaged 17:36 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.
- In seven of 25 games this season, Palmieri has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- In 13 of 25 games this season, Palmieri has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.
- Palmieri has an assist in seven of 25 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.
- The implied probability is 48.8% that Palmieri goes over his points over/under based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Palmieri going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.
Palmieri Stats vs. the Kings
- The Kings have conceded 51 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the least in the NHL.
- The team's +38 goal differential leads in the league.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Los Angeles
|25
|Games
|2
|15
|Points
|0
|7
|Goals
|0
|8
|Assists
|0
