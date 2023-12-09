Saturday's contest at Kirby Sports Center has the La Salle Explorers (7-2) matching up with the Lafayette Leopards (1-9) at 2:00 PM ET on December 9. Our computer prediction projects a 76-68 victory for La Salle, who are favored by our model.

According to our computer prediction, La Salle is projected to cover the point spread (4.5) versus Lafayette. The two teams are projected to exceed the 138.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

La Salle vs. Lafayette Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Easton, Pennsylvania

Easton, Pennsylvania Venue: Kirby Sports Center

Kirby Sports Center Line: La Salle -4.5

La Salle -4.5 Point Total: 138.5

138.5 Moneyline (To Win): La Salle -200, Lafayette +165

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

La Salle vs. Lafayette Score Prediction

Prediction: La Salle 76, Lafayette 68

Spread & Total Prediction for La Salle vs. Lafayette

Pick ATS: La Salle (-4.5)



La Salle (-4.5) Pick OU: Over (138.5)



Both La Salle and Lafayette are 3-5-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. A total of five out of the Explorers' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Leopards' games have gone over. The two teams combine to score 138.9 points per game, 0.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

La Salle Performance Insights

The Explorers average 77.2 points per game (136th in college basketball) while allowing 76.2 per contest (295th in college basketball). They have a +9 scoring differential overall.

La Salle is 209th in college basketball at 36.3 rebounds per game. That's 2.1 fewer than the 38.4 its opponents average.

La Salle knocks down 8.3 three-pointers per game (105th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4. It shoots 35.0% from deep while its opponents hit 35.1% from long range.

The Explorers rank 165th in college basketball with 95.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 277th in college basketball defensively with 94.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

La Salle has committed 10.3 turnovers per game (68th in college basketball play) while forcing 10.7 (287th in college basketball).

Lafayette Performance Insights

The Leopards are being outscored by 10.8 points per game, with a -108 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.7 points per game (352nd in college basketball), and give up 72.5 per contest (213th in college basketball).

The 32.5 rebounds per game Lafayette accumulates rank 324th in the nation, 5.2 fewer than the 37.7 its opponents pull down.

Lafayette connects on 7.7 three-pointers per game (163rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4. It shoots 29.5% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.2%.

Lafayette forces 12.9 turnovers per game (125th in college basketball) while committing 12.4 (221st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.