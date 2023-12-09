The Lafayette Leopards (1-9) hope to halt a three-game home losing skid when hosting the La Salle Explorers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

La Salle vs. Lafayette Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Kirby Sports Center in Easton, Pennsylvania

Kirby Sports Center in Easton, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

La Salle Stats Insights

The Explorers are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Leopards allow to opponents.

La Salle is 4-0 when it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.

The Explorers are the 209th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Leopards sit at 324th.

The 77.2 points per game the Explorers average are only 4.7 more points than the Leopards allow (72.5).

La Salle has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 72.5 points.

Lafayette Stats Insights

The Leopards' 38.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points lower than the Explorers have given up to their opponents (44.5%).

This season, Lafayette has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.5% from the field.

The Leopards are the 324th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Explorers sit at 279th.

The Leopards' 61.7 points per game are 14.5 fewer points than the 76.2 the Explorers allow.

Lafayette is 1-5 when giving up fewer than 77.2 points.

La Salle Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

La Salle scored 68.9 points per game at home last year. On the road, it performed better offensively, averaging 71.6 points per contest.

The Explorers gave up 70.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 77.2 in road games.

At home, La Salle sunk 2.1 fewer three-pointers per game (6.6) than when playing on the road (8.7). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (33.0%) compared to in away games (36.6%).

Lafayette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Lafayette scored 61.9 points per game at home last season, and 63.0 away.

The Leopards allowed fewer points at home (63.9 per game) than on the road (67.4) last season.

Beyond the arc, Lafayette drained more trifectas away (9.0 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (33.8%) than at home (30.4%).

La Salle Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/29/2023 @ Temple L 106-99 Liacouras Center 12/2/2023 Pennsylvania W 93-92 Wells Fargo Center 12/6/2023 Loyola (MD) W 62-61 Tom Gola Arena 12/9/2023 @ Lafayette - Kirby Sports Center 12/16/2023 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center 12/21/2023 Rosemont - Tom Gola Arena

Lafayette Upcoming Schedule