The Lafayette Leopards (1-9) hope to halt a three-game home losing skid when hosting the La Salle Explorers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

La Salle vs. Lafayette Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kirby Sports Center in Easton, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

La Salle Stats Insights

  • The Explorers are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Leopards allow to opponents.
  • La Salle is 4-0 when it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.
  • The Explorers are the 209th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Leopards sit at 324th.
  • The 77.2 points per game the Explorers average are only 4.7 more points than the Leopards allow (72.5).
  • La Salle has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 72.5 points.

Lafayette Stats Insights

  • The Leopards' 38.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points lower than the Explorers have given up to their opponents (44.5%).
  • This season, Lafayette has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.5% from the field.
  • The Leopards are the 324th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Explorers sit at 279th.
  • The Leopards' 61.7 points per game are 14.5 fewer points than the 76.2 the Explorers allow.
  • Lafayette is 1-5 when giving up fewer than 77.2 points.

La Salle Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • La Salle scored 68.9 points per game at home last year. On the road, it performed better offensively, averaging 71.6 points per contest.
  • The Explorers gave up 70.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 77.2 in road games.
  • At home, La Salle sunk 2.1 fewer three-pointers per game (6.6) than when playing on the road (8.7). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (33.0%) compared to in away games (36.6%).

Lafayette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Lafayette scored 61.9 points per game at home last season, and 63.0 away.
  • The Leopards allowed fewer points at home (63.9 per game) than on the road (67.4) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Lafayette drained more trifectas away (9.0 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (33.8%) than at home (30.4%).

La Salle Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Temple L 106-99 Liacouras Center
12/2/2023 Pennsylvania W 93-92 Wells Fargo Center
12/6/2023 Loyola (MD) W 62-61 Tom Gola Arena
12/9/2023 @ Lafayette - Kirby Sports Center
12/16/2023 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center
12/21/2023 Rosemont - Tom Gola Arena

Lafayette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Drexel L 69-48 Kirby Sports Center
12/2/2023 Cornell L 79-71 Kirby Sports Center
12/5/2023 @ Columbia L 83-72 Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
12/9/2023 La Salle - Kirby Sports Center
12/21/2023 Quinnipiac - Kirby Sports Center
12/30/2023 @ Richmond - Robins Center

