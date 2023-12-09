How to Watch La Salle vs. Lafayette on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Lafayette Leopards (1-9) hope to halt a three-game home losing skid when hosting the La Salle Explorers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
La Salle vs. Lafayette Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Kirby Sports Center in Easton, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Top 25 Games
La Salle Stats Insights
- The Explorers are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Leopards allow to opponents.
- La Salle is 4-0 when it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.
- The Explorers are the 209th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Leopards sit at 324th.
- The 77.2 points per game the Explorers average are only 4.7 more points than the Leopards allow (72.5).
- La Salle has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 72.5 points.
Lafayette Stats Insights
- The Leopards' 38.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points lower than the Explorers have given up to their opponents (44.5%).
- This season, Lafayette has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.5% from the field.
- The Leopards are the 324th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Explorers sit at 279th.
- The Leopards' 61.7 points per game are 14.5 fewer points than the 76.2 the Explorers allow.
- Lafayette is 1-5 when giving up fewer than 77.2 points.
La Salle Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- La Salle scored 68.9 points per game at home last year. On the road, it performed better offensively, averaging 71.6 points per contest.
- The Explorers gave up 70.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 77.2 in road games.
- At home, La Salle sunk 2.1 fewer three-pointers per game (6.6) than when playing on the road (8.7). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (33.0%) compared to in away games (36.6%).
Lafayette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Lafayette scored 61.9 points per game at home last season, and 63.0 away.
- The Leopards allowed fewer points at home (63.9 per game) than on the road (67.4) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Lafayette drained more trifectas away (9.0 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (33.8%) than at home (30.4%).
La Salle Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Temple
|L 106-99
|Liacouras Center
|12/2/2023
|Pennsylvania
|W 93-92
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/6/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|W 62-61
|Tom Gola Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Lafayette
|-
|Kirby Sports Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
|12/21/2023
|Rosemont
|-
|Tom Gola Arena
Lafayette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Drexel
|L 69-48
|Kirby Sports Center
|12/2/2023
|Cornell
|L 79-71
|Kirby Sports Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Columbia
|L 83-72
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|12/9/2023
|La Salle
|-
|Kirby Sports Center
|12/21/2023
|Quinnipiac
|-
|Kirby Sports Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Richmond
|-
|Robins Center
