La Salle vs. Lafayette: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
The Lafayette Leopards (1-9) will look to end a three-game home losing skid when taking on the La Salle Explorers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Kirby Sports Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the La Salle vs. Lafayette matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
La Salle vs. Lafayette Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Kirby Sports Center in Easton, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
La Salle vs. Lafayette Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|La Salle Moneyline
|Lafayette Moneyline
|BetMGM
|La Salle (-4.5)
|138.5
|-200
|+165
La Salle vs. Lafayette Betting Trends
- La Salle has put together a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Explorers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of eight times this season.
- Lafayette has compiled a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of three Leopards games this season have gone over the point total.
