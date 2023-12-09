The Lafayette Leopards (1-9) will look to end a three-game home losing skid when taking on the La Salle Explorers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Kirby Sports Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the La Salle vs. Lafayette matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

La Salle vs. Lafayette Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Kirby Sports Center in Easton, Pennsylvania

Kirby Sports Center in Easton, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

La Salle vs. Lafayette Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total La Salle Moneyline Lafayette Moneyline BetMGM La Salle (-4.5) 138.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM

La Salle vs. Lafayette Betting Trends

La Salle has put together a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Explorers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of eight times this season.

Lafayette has compiled a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of three Leopards games this season have gone over the point total.

