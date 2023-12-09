The Lafayette Leopards (1-9) are 4.5-point underdogs as they attempt to turn around a six-game losing streak when they host the La Salle Explorers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Kirby Sports Center. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 138.5.

La Salle vs. Lafayette Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Easton, Pennsylvania

Easton, Pennsylvania Venue: Kirby Sports Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under La Salle -4.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

La Salle vs Lafayette Betting Records & Stats

The Explorers have a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

La Salle has been at least a -200 moneyline favorite five times this season and won all of those games.

The Explorers have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

So far this season, Lafayette has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread.

The Leopards have won all of their eight games in which they were named as at least a +165 moneyline underdog.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Lafayette has a 37.7% chance of walking away with the win.

La Salle vs. Lafayette Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total La Salle 5 62.5% 77.2 138.9 76.2 148.7 140.3 Lafayette 5 62.5% 61.7 138.9 72.5 148.7 138.4

Additional La Salle vs Lafayette Insights & Trends

The Explorers score 77.2 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 72.5 the Leopards allow.

La Salle is 1-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when scoring more than 72.5 points.

The Leopards average 14.5 fewer points per game (61.7) than the Explorers give up (76.2).

La Salle vs. Lafayette Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) La Salle 3-5-0 2-3 5-3-0 Lafayette 3-5-0 3-5 3-5-0

La Salle vs. Lafayette Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

La Salle Lafayette 8-8 Home Record 5-7 5-8 Away Record 5-16 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 9-3-0 Away ATS Record 10-9-0 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.9 71.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.0 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-9-0

