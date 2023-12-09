Saturday's contest between the La Salle Explorers (7-2) and the Lafayette Leopards (1-9) at Kirby Sports Center has a projected final score of 76-68 based on our computer prediction, with La Salle securing the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 9.

The matchup has no line set.

Lafayette vs. La Salle Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Easton, Pennsylvania Venue: Kirby Sports Center

Lafayette vs. La Salle Score Prediction

Prediction: La Salle 76, Lafayette 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Lafayette vs. La Salle

Computer Predicted Spread: La Salle (-7.8)

La Salle (-7.8) Computer Predicted Total: 144.5

Both Lafayette and La Salle are 3-5-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. A total of three out of the Leopards' games this season have hit the over, and five of the Explorers' games have gone over.

Lafayette Performance Insights

The Leopards average 61.7 points per game (352nd in college basketball) while allowing 72.5 per outing (213th in college basketball). They have a -108 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 10.8 points per game.

Lafayette comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 4.3 boards. It is collecting 29.0 rebounds per game (329th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.3 per contest.

Lafayette connects on 7.7 three-pointers per game (163rd in college basketball) at a 29.5% rate (304th in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 its opponents make while shooting 35.2% from deep.

The Leopards rank 356th in college basketball by averaging 80.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 277th in college basketball, allowing 94.4 points per 100 possessions.

Lafayette has committed 12.4 turnovers per game (220th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.9 (123rd in college basketball).

La Salle Performance Insights

The Explorers have a +9 scoring differential, putting up 77.2 points per game (135th in college basketball) and giving up 76.2 (294th in college basketball).

The 30.8 rebounds per game La Salle accumulates rank 279th in the country, 3.4 fewer than the 34.2 its opponents record.

La Salle makes 8.3 three-pointers per game (106th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4. It shoots 35.0% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.1%.

La Salle has committed 10.3 turnovers per game (68th in college basketball) while forcing 10.7 (286th in college basketball).

