The Lafayette Leopards (1-9) will attempt to end a three-game home losing skid when squaring off versus the La Salle Explorers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Kirby Sports Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lafayette vs. La Salle Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Kirby Sports Center in Easton, Pennsylvania

Kirby Sports Center in Easton, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lafayette Stats Insights

This season, the Leopards have a 38.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.7% lower than the 44.5% of shots the Explorers' opponents have knocked down.

Lafayette has a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.

The Leopards are the 324th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Explorers rank 209th.

The 61.7 points per game the Leopards record are 14.5 fewer points than the Explorers give up (76.2).

La Salle Stats Insights

La Salle is 4-0 when it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.

The Explorers are the 209th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Leopards sit at 238th.

The Explorers' 77.2 points per game are only 4.7 more points than the 72.5 the Leopards give up.

La Salle is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 61.7 points.

Lafayette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

On offense, Lafayette put up 61.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 63 points per game in away games.

Defensively the Leopards were better in home games last season, surrendering 63.9 points per game, compared to 67.4 in away games.

Lafayette drained 8.3 threes per game with a 30.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.7 fewer threes and 3.4% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (9, 33.8%).

La Salle Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, La Salle averaged 2.7 fewer points per game at home (68.9) than on the road (71.6).

The Explorers allowed fewer points at home (70.4 per game) than on the road (77.2) last season.

At home, La Salle knocked down 6.6 treys per game last season, 2.1 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.7). La Salle's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33%) than on the road (36.6%) as well.

Lafayette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/29/2023 Drexel L 69-48 Kirby Sports Center 12/2/2023 Cornell L 79-71 Kirby Sports Center 12/5/2023 @ Columbia L 83-72 Francis S. Levien Gymnasium 12/9/2023 La Salle - Kirby Sports Center 12/21/2023 Quinnipiac - Kirby Sports Center 12/30/2023 @ Richmond - Robins Center

La Salle Upcoming Schedule