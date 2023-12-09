Lafayette vs. La Salle December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The La Salle Explorers (4-1) meet the Lafayette Leopards (1-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Kirby Sports Center. This matchup will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Lafayette vs. La Salle Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Lafayette Players to Watch
- Justin Vander Baan: 10.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Kyle Jenkins: 9.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Eric Sondberg: 9.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Devin Hines: 8.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mark Butler: 3.8 PTS, 1.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
La Salle Players to Watch
Lafayette vs. La Salle Stat Comparison
|Lafayette Rank
|Lafayette AVG
|La Salle AVG
|La Salle Rank
|353rd
|59.5
|Points Scored
|72.0
|232nd
|150th
|69.2
|Points Allowed
|73.0
|218th
|312th
|29.3
|Rebounds
|25.0
|359th
|278th
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|5.2
|357th
|197th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|7.2
|197th
|133rd
|14.2
|Assists
|14.2
|133rd
|303rd
|14.0
|Turnovers
|8.4
|17th
