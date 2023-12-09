The La Salle Explorers (4-1) meet the Lafayette Leopards (1-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Kirby Sports Center. This matchup will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lafayette vs. La Salle Game Information

Lafayette Players to Watch

Justin Vander Baan: 10.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.3 BLK

10.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.3 BLK Kyle Jenkins: 9.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Eric Sondberg: 9.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Devin Hines: 8.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Mark Butler: 3.8 PTS, 1.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

La Salle Players to Watch

Lafayette vs. La Salle Stat Comparison

Lafayette Rank Lafayette AVG La Salle AVG La Salle Rank 353rd 59.5 Points Scored 72.0 232nd 150th 69.2 Points Allowed 73.0 218th 312th 29.3 Rebounds 25.0 359th 278th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 5.2 357th 197th 7.2 3pt Made 7.2 197th 133rd 14.2 Assists 14.2 133rd 303rd 14.0 Turnovers 8.4 17th

