Saturday's contest features the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (2-6) and the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-8) facing off at Reitz Arena in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 72-70 victory for Mount St. Mary's according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the game.

Loyola (MD) vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Loyola (MD) vs. Mount St. Mary's Score Prediction

Prediction: Mount St. Mary's 72, Loyola (MD) 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Loyola (MD) vs. Mount St. Mary's

Computer Predicted Spread: Mount St. Mary's (-1.4)

Mount St. Mary's (-1.4) Computer Predicted Total: 141.9

Both Loyola (MD) and Mount St. Mary's are 4-4-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Greyhounds have a 5-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Mountaineers have a record of 4-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Loyola (MD) Performance Insights

The Greyhounds' -81 scoring differential (being outscored by 9.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 66.4 points per game (323rd in college basketball) while giving up 75.4 per outing (278th in college basketball).

The 32.0 rebounds per game Loyola (MD) averages rank 232nd in the country, and are 2.9 fewer than the 34.9 its opponents grab per outing.

Loyola (MD) connects on 7.7 three-pointers per game (163rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.0. It shoots 32.1% from deep while its opponents hit 33.2% from long range.

The Greyhounds average 82.9 points per 100 possessions (344th in college basketball), while allowing 94.1 points per 100 possessions (273rd in college basketball).

Loyola (MD) has committed 2.3 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.9 (314th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.6 (228th in college basketball).

Mount St. Mary's Performance Insights

The Mountaineers score 71.1 points per game (257th in college basketball) and give up 70.8 (179th in college basketball) for a +3 scoring differential overall.

The 32.6 rebounds per game Mount St. Mary's accumulates rank 206th in the nation, 2.1 more than the 30.5 its opponents grab.

Mount St. Mary's hits 5.5 three-pointers per game (324th in college basketball) at a 28.8% rate (324th in college basketball), compared to the 6.0 its opponents make, shooting 30.4% from deep.

Mount St. Mary's forces 14.8 turnovers per game (47th in college basketball) while committing 15.1 (346th in college basketball).

