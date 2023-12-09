The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-5) play the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Loyola (MD) vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Information

Loyola (MD) Players to Watch

Golden Dike: 10.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Mount St. Mary's Top Players (2022-23)

Jalen Benjamin: 16.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Loyola (MD) vs. Mount St. Mary's Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Loyola (MD) Rank Loyola (MD) AVG Mount St. Mary's AVG Mount St. Mary's Rank 292nd 67.3 Points Scored 63.7 342nd 195th 70.6 Points Allowed 67.0 82nd 306th 29.2 Rebounds 30.1 270th 222nd 8.0 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th 149th 7.6 3pt Made 6.7 256th 109th 13.9 Assists 12.4 230th 272nd 12.8 Turnovers 13.2 304th

