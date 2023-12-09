The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-5) play the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Loyola (MD) vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Loyola (MD) Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Loyola (MD) Players to Watch

  • Golden Dike: 10.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Deon Perry: 12.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • D'Angelo Stines: 10.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Milos Ilic: 7.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Alonso Faure: 6.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mount St. Mary's Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jalen Benjamin: 16.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dakota Leffew: 12.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • George Tinsley: 7.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Malik Jefferson: 8.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jedy Cordilia: 6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Loyola (MD) vs. Mount St. Mary's Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Loyola (MD) Rank Loyola (MD) AVG Mount St. Mary's AVG Mount St. Mary's Rank
292nd 67.3 Points Scored 63.7 342nd
195th 70.6 Points Allowed 67.0 82nd
306th 29.2 Rebounds 30.1 270th
222nd 8.0 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th
149th 7.6 3pt Made 6.7 256th
109th 13.9 Assists 12.4 230th
272nd 12.8 Turnovers 13.2 304th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.