Loyola (MD) vs. Mount St. Mary's December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-5) play the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Loyola (MD) vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Loyola (MD) Players to Watch
- Golden Dike: 10.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Deon Perry: 12.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- D'Angelo Stines: 10.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Milos Ilic: 7.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Alonso Faure: 6.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
Mount St. Mary's Top Players (2022-23)
- Jalen Benjamin: 16.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dakota Leffew: 12.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- George Tinsley: 7.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Malik Jefferson: 8.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jedy Cordilia: 6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Loyola (MD) vs. Mount St. Mary's Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Loyola (MD) Rank
|Loyola (MD) AVG
|Mount St. Mary's AVG
|Mount St. Mary's Rank
|292nd
|67.3
|Points Scored
|63.7
|342nd
|195th
|70.6
|Points Allowed
|67.0
|82nd
|306th
|29.2
|Rebounds
|30.1
|270th
|222nd
|8.0
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|246th
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|6.7
|256th
|109th
|13.9
|Assists
|12.4
|230th
|272nd
|12.8
|Turnovers
|13.2
|304th
