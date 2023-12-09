Will Lukas Reichel Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 9?
In the upcoming tilt versus the St. Louis Blues, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Lukas Reichel to light the lamp for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Lukas Reichel score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Reichel stats and insights
- In two of 24 games this season, Reichel has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Blues this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Reichel has scored two goals on the power play.
- Reichel's shooting percentage is 5.1%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 84 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Reichel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|11:31
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:21
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:29
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|15:26
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|15:59
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:17
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:40
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:47
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|17:10
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:28
|Away
|L 4-2
Blackhawks vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
