Luke Hughes and the New Jersey Devils will play the Calgary Flames at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Scotiabank Saddledome. If you're considering a wager on Hughes against the Flames, we have lots of info to help.

Luke Hughes vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Devils vs Flames Game Info

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Hughes has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 19:46 on the ice per game.

Hughes has a goal in four of 24 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Hughes has a point in 11 of 24 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Hughes has an assist in eight of 24 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability that Hughes hits the over on his points prop total is 46.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Hughes going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hughes Stats vs. the Flames

On the defensive side, the Flames are giving up 86 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-10).

