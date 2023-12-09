Luke Hughes Game Preview: Devils vs. Flames - December 9
Luke Hughes and the New Jersey Devils will play the Calgary Flames at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Scotiabank Saddledome. If you're considering a wager on Hughes against the Flames, we have lots of info to help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Luke Hughes vs. Flames Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Devils vs Flames Game Info
|Devils vs Flames Odds/Over/Under
|Devils vs Flames Prediction
|Devils vs Flames Player Props
|Devils vs Flames Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Devils vs Flames
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hughes Season Stats Insights
- In 24 games this season, Hughes has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 19:46 on the ice per game.
- Hughes has a goal in four of 24 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.
- Hughes has a point in 11 of 24 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.
- Hughes has an assist in eight of 24 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.
- The implied probability that Hughes hits the over on his points prop total is 46.5%, based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Hughes going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Hughes Stats vs. the Flames
- On the defensive side, the Flames are giving up 86 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
- The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-10).
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.