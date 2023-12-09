For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Calgary Flames and the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, is MacKenzie Weegar a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will MacKenzie Weegar score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Weegar stats and insights

In six of 26 games this season, Weegar has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Devils yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.

Weegar's shooting percentage is 8.6%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 88 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

Weegar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 24:16 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 1 0 1 22:08 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 22:17 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 1 1 0 23:40 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 22:53 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:49 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 1 0 1 21:53 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:00 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 24:43 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 24:08 Home L 5-4 SO

Flames vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

