MacKenzie Weegar Game Preview: Flames vs. Devils - December 9
The Calgary Flames, with MacKenzie Weegar, are in action Saturday versus the New Jersey Devils at Scotiabank Saddledome, with the puck dropping at 4:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Weegar against the Devils, we have plenty of info to help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
MacKenzie Weegar vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Flames vs Devils Game Info
|Flames vs Devils Odds/Over/Under
|Flames vs Devils Prediction
|Flames vs Devils Player Props
|Flames vs Devils Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Flames vs Devils
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Weegar Season Stats Insights
- In 26 games this season, Weegar has averaged 21:58 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.
- Weegar has a goal in six of 26 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.
- Weegar has registered a point in a game 13 times this year over 26 games played, with multiple points in two games.
- In eight of 26 games this year, Weegar has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- The implied probability is 44.4% that Weegar goes over his points prop total based on the odds.
- Weegar has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Weegar Stats vs. the Devils
- On the defensive side, the Devils are allowing 88 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|26
|Games
|2
|15
|Points
|0
|6
|Goals
|0
|9
|Assists
|0
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.