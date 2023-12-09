The Calgary Flames, with MacKenzie Weegar, are in action Saturday versus the New Jersey Devils at Scotiabank Saddledome, with the puck dropping at 4:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Weegar against the Devils, we have plenty of info to help.

MacKenzie Weegar vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Flames vs Devils Game Info

Weegar Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Weegar has averaged 21:58 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Weegar has a goal in six of 26 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Weegar has registered a point in a game 13 times this year over 26 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In eight of 26 games this year, Weegar has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Weegar goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Weegar has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Weegar Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils are allowing 88 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 26 Games 2 15 Points 0 6 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.