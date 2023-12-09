Saturday's game between the No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) and Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) at Fiserv Forum has a projected final score of 79-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Marquette, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET on December 9.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 79, Notre Dame 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Notre Dame

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-19.8)

Marquette (-19.8) Computer Predicted Total: 138.8

Marquette has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Notre Dame is 4-4-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Golden Eagles are 2-5-0 and the Fighting Irish are 2-6-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles have a +119 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.2 points per game. They're putting up 80.0 points per game to rank 85th in college basketball and are giving up 66.8 per contest to rank 83rd in college basketball.

Marquette pulls down 30.6 rebounds per game (290th in college basketball) while conceding 32.0 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.4 boards per game.

Marquette makes 8.9 three-pointers per game (64th in college basketball) while shooting 33.5% from deep (174th in college basketball). It is making 2.0 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.9 per game while shooting 32.0%.

The Golden Eagles rank 52nd in college basketball by averaging 102.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 79th in college basketball, allowing 85.2 points per 100 possessions.

Marquette has committed 9.4 turnovers per game (29th in college basketball action), 5.3 fewer than the 14.7 it forces on average (50th in college basketball).

Notre Dame Performance Insights

The Fighting Irish have a -9 scoring differential, falling short by 1.1 points per game. They're putting up 64.9 points per game, 338th in college basketball, and are allowing 66.0 per contest to rank 72nd in college basketball.

Notre Dame comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.5 boards. It grabs 33.4 rebounds per game (173rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.9.

Notre Dame makes 6.9 three-pointers per game (230th in college basketball) at a 28.1% rate (333rd in college basketball), compared to the 6.6 its opponents make, shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc.

Notre Dame forces 10.1 turnovers per game (323rd in college basketball) while committing 10.9 (109th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.