Saturday's game between the No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) and Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) at Fiserv Forum has a projected final score of 79-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Marquette, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET on December 9.

The matchup has no set line.

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 79, Notre Dame 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Notre Dame

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-20.0)

Marquette (-20.0) Computer Predicted Total: 138.8

Marquette is 4-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Notre Dame's 4-4-0 ATS record. The Golden Eagles have gone over the point total in two games, while Fighting Irish games have gone over two times.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles average 80 points per game (85th in college basketball) while giving up 66.8 per contest (83rd in college basketball). They have a +119 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.2 points per game.

Marquette records 30.6 rebounds per game (290th in college basketball) while conceding 32 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.4 boards per game.

Marquette makes 8.9 three-pointers per game (64th in college basketball), two more than its opponents (6.9). It is shooting 33.5% from deep (174th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 32%.

The Golden Eagles' 102 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 52nd in college basketball, and the 85.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 79th in college basketball.

Marquette has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 9.4 per game (29th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.7 (50th in college basketball).

